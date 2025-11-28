Global X Uranium ETF $URA Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA URA opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.