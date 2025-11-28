Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

