Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,941 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,941 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $294.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.31.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.2%

EXPE stock opened at $257.62 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $279.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average is $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

