Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,376 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after buying an additional 264,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after buying an additional 50,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 716,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,321,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.