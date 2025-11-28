Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $432.17 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

