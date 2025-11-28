Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 169.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

