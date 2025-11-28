Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,354,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071,441 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,240,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,845,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

