Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $816,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,503,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,936,000 after buying an additional 1,894,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 306.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,607,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $93,402,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $78.80 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

