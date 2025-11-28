Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $771,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $172.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $217.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

