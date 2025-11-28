Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.16 Million in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $117.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

