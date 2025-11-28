Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.05 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF $FVC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 466.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

