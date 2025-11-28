Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 332,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $131.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

