Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,697,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 996,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 293,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 959,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.