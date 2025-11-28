Global Interactive Technologies (GITS) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “COMP – SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Global Interactive Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Interactive Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 3.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors 470 3301 8509 310 2.69

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 28.01%. Given Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Interactive Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -104.68% -93.94% Global Interactive Technologies Competitors -3.81% 26.26% 7.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 -$6.17 million -2.20 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors $15.29 billion $4.15 billion 25.37

Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Global Interactive Technologies competitors beat Global Interactive Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Interactive Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.