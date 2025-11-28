Glenn Nussdorf Sells 187,957 Shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 187,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $994,292.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,765,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,976.39. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Organogenesis Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.42 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

