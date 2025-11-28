GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.35.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $3,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,335,357.48. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,200. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

