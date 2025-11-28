Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in JBS in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter worth $277,000.

JBS stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Jbs N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

JBS ( NYSE:JBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($2.22). The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price target on shares of JBS in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

