Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,679 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Hilltop worth $32,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 32.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192,991 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 546,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 152,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 364,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $304,220. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

