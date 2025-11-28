Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,544 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of ManpowerGroup worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 521.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -306.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

