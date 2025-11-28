Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,275 Shares of IDT Corporation $IDT

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of IDT worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in IDT by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in IDT by 25.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDT. Wall Street Zen raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $50.23 on Friday. IDT Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $309.57 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.18%.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

About IDT

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also



