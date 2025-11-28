Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.31 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.44% of Blue Bird worth $33,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Blue Bird by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLBD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,983.54. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $409.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.37 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Blue Bird has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

