Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.48 Million Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 10,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $115,942.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 249,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,475.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $106,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,673.20. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $373,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.