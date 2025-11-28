Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.99 Million Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Paramount Group worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 101.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 86.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.60 price objective on Paramount Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $6.60 target price on Paramount Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.58 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

