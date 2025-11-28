Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,253,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.37% of AMC Entertainment worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,337 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $5,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 272.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.5%

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.