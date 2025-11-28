Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 426,536 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $33,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after buying an additional 1,937,070 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 165.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 580,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $8,584,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 327,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 299,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARR opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.44. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

