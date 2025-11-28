Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,869 Shares of Root, Inc. $ROOT

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Root worth $30,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Root by 30.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $81.50 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

