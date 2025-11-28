Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 115,261 Shares of NextNav Inc. $NN

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of NextNav worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextNav by 71.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 15.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NextNav in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextNav by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 58,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $693,300.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,582,816. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.54. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%.The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextNav presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

