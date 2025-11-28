Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Trading 22.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.98 and last traded at GBX 1.90. Approximately 4,466,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,160,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55.

Genflow Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market cap of £9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.37.

Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Genflow Biosciences had a net margin of 778.46% and a negative return on equity of 208.12%.

Genflow Biosciences Company Profile

Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.

The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

