General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 8.3% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,684.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. New Street Research raised their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

