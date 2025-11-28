GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Director Hyunsoo Shin Acquires 16,725 Shares

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) Director Hyunsoo Shin acquired 16,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 757,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,946.88. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyunsoo Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCT Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Hyunsoo Shin bought 3,180 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,070.40.

On Thursday, November 20th, Hyunsoo Shin acquired 25,453 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,579.84.

On Friday, September 12th, Hyunsoo Shin acquired 44,067 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,541.17.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:GCTS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GCT Semiconductor ( NYSE:GCTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts forecast that GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GCT Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GCT Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GCT Semiconductor from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCTS

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.