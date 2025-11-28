Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Has $34.60 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 8.3% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $34,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupang by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Coupang by 43.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $686,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $2,076,045.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,182.14. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

