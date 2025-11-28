Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gartner stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $231.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.49 and a 200-day moving average of $310.23. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Gartner and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

