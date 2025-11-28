Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Garrett Motion worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 128.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $4,655,516.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,009,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,732,069.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,403 shares of company stock worth $8,133,314. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTX. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE GTX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.41. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

