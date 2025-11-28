Gamehaus (GMHS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Institutional & Insider Ownership
63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamehaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gamehaus Competitors
|-96.89%
|-37.65%
|-2.25%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamehaus
|$115.79 million
|$3.96 million
|35.67
|Gamehaus Competitors
|$2.68 billion
|$19.44 million
|8.75
Risk & Volatility
Gamehaus has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Gamehaus beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Gamehaus
Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.
