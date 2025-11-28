Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) CEO Purchases $19,470.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $19,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,155.02. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Friedman Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Friedman Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

