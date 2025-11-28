Fredrick Schaufeld Sells 155,794 Shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 155,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $914,510.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,182,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,646.48. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Fredrick Schaufeld sold 81,947 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $471,195.25.

On Friday, September 12th, Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $1,734,498.71.

Telos Trading Up 1.0%

TLS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 321,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $428.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.07. Telos Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Telos has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Corporation will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 251,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Telos by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 611,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 521,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.



