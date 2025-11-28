Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Head-To-Head Contrast

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digi International and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Digi International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 10.14% 10.96% 8.31% Franklin Wireless -0.53% -0.65% -0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digi International and Franklin Wireless”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $430.22 million 3.67 $22.50 million $1.08 39.22 Franklin Wireless $45.51 million 1.17 -$240,000.00 ($0.01) -453.00

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digi International and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 0 2 4 0 2.67 Franklin Wireless 1 0 1 0 2.00

Digi International presently has a consensus target price of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Franklin Wireless has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Digi International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Digi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Digi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Digi International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digi International beats Franklin Wireless on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand. The company provides embedded system products under the Digi Connect, ConnectCore, and Rabbit brands; and infrastructure management products, comprising of serial servers, which offers serial port-to-Ethernet integration of devices into wired Ethernet networks; and universal serial bus solutions. In addition, it offers Digi Remote Manager and Lighthouse, a recurring revenue cloud-based service that provides a secure environment for customers to manage their connected device deployment and network devices; SmartSense by Digi for monitoring wirelessly the temperature of food and other perishable or sensitive goods, monitor facilities or pharmacies by tracking the completion of operating tasks by employees, as well as quality control and incident management for food service, healthcare, and transportation/logistics industries; and Ventus which provides MNaaS solutions. Further, the company provides professional services, such as site planning, implementation management, application development, and customer training; data plan subscriptions; and enhanced technical support services, as well as Digi Wireless Design Services. Digi International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota.

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.