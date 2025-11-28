Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,510 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Unilever by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $24,374,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 164.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 273,554 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

