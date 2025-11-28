Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 35.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $147.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $148.38. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

