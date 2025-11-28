Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.40 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $25,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $135.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

