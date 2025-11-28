Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.45 Million Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 5,633.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,548 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Reddit by 156.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Reddit by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $207.46 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $181.81.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,370 shares of company stock worth $85,827,004. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

