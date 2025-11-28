Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,848 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Ovintiv by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

