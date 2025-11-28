Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,097,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,255 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $38,482.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,997.66. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $36,192.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 294,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,910.65. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,001 shares of company stock worth $249,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

