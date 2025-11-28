Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,566,108 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 324.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.