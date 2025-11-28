Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $61.47. 6,769,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 5,696,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,260,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $356,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

