First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.0650, with a volume of 21174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
