First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.0650, with a volume of 21174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 455,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after buying an additional 173,388 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

