First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) to Issue Dividend of $4.00 on December 15th

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 561.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBAK opened at $286.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.94. First National Bank Alaska has a 52-week low of $207.05 and a 52-week high of $290.99.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

