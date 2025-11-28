Financial Survey: American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) versus Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Realty Investors and Maui Land & Pineapple”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $49.04 million 5.01 -$14.70 million $0.36 42.22 Maui Land & Pineapple $18.34 million 17.11 -$7.39 million ($0.59) -26.95

Maui Land & Pineapple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Realty Investors. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Realty Investors and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors -24.74% -1.86% -1.42% Maui Land & Pineapple -81.82% -45.87% -29.17%

Risk and Volatility

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Realty Investors beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Maui, HI.

