Financial Contrast: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Uniti Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $964.11 million 4.50 $45.96 million $0.35 73.74 Uniti Group $1.17 billion 0.80 $93.41 million $5.11 1.23

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 6.51% 1.27% 0.70% Uniti Group 97.46% -1.71% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 6 6 0 2.50 Uniti Group 0 7 0 1 2.25

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $31.64, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $6.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Cousins Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network. The Uniti Fiber segment includes the operation of infrastructure solutions, cell site backhauls, and dark fiber. The Corporate segment consists of office and shared service functions. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.