Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $351,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 128.8% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GWW opened at $945.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,221.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $954.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,005.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

